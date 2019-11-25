Abu Dhabi GP || December 1 || 17h10 (Local time)

Porsche rules out F1 project

"Formula 1 topic is really a thing of the past"

25 November 2019 - 10:13
Porsche rules out F1 project

Porsche has ruled out entering Formula 1.

The VW-owned German sports car marque has switched from Le Mans success to Formula E, and Mark Webber says Porsche wants to dominate the electric series.

"The gloves are off now. We have got to do our best," said the former Porsche sports car driver.

But the seriousness with which Porsche is tackling Formula E, featuring the former F1 drivers Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani, means that Formula 1 is ruled out.

"It is the wrong time," said Porsche’s racing boss Fritz Enzinger.

He told Auto Bild: "The Formula 1 topic is really a thing of the past for us."

