UK factory closure won’t affect Honda F1

"It will not affect our operations in Milton Keynes"

By GMM

20 February 2019 - 11:18

Honda says its F1 operations will be unaffected by a major factory closure in the UK.

The engines used by Red Bull and Toro Rosso are developed at Sakura (Japan), but Honda has a UK headquarters for its F1 operation in Milton Keynes.

The Japanese manufacturer announced this week that it is closing its car plant in Swindon, where 3,500 employees make Honda Civics.

A Honda spokesman told France’s Ouest France newspaper: "The news (about Swindon) will not affect our operations in Milton Keynes, nor the formula one programme more generally."

