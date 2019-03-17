20 February 2019
UK factory closure won’t affect Honda F1
"It will not affect our operations in Milton Keynes"
Honda says its F1 operations will be unaffected by a major factory closure in the UK.
The engines used by Red Bull and Toro Rosso are developed at Sakura (Japan), but Honda has a UK headquarters for its F1 operation in Milton Keynes.
The Japanese manufacturer announced this week that it is closing its car plant in Swindon, where 3,500 employees make Honda Civics.
A Honda spokesman told France’s Ouest France newspaper: "The news (about Swindon) will not affect our operations in Milton Keynes, nor the formula one programme more generally."
