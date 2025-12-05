Zhou weighing Ferrari continuity vs Cadillac chance

Zhou Guanyu admits he still doesn’t know where he will be in the Formula 1 paddock next season, as interest from newcomer Cadillac complicates what had looked like a straightforward continuation as Ferrari’s reserve.

Reports in Japan’s as-web.jp claim both Ferrari and Cadillac have offered the 25-year-old roles for 2026. At first, it was even suggested Zhou could somehow represent both organisations - helped by the fact that Cadillac F1 boss Graham Lowdon has also been his manager.

Curiously, Zhou says Lowdon "will no longer be my manager from the start of next year."

Ferrari, meanwhile, has made its stance clear. Frederic Vasseur wants Zhou fully available at all times, as he has been throughout 2025: simulator, present at all technical briefings, and ready to step in if either Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton is ruled out after practice begins.

"Forcing a driver change in the middle of a Grand Prix weekend is neither realistic nor usually productive," said Vasseur. "If we need a reserve driver from the start of FP1, that’s a different story - in that case, there’s a good chance we use Ollie (Bearman).

"But after practice begins, Zhou will take the place."

Staying with Ferrari carries obvious advantages for Zhou, while Cadillac might offer a long-term path back to a full-time race seat.

Zhou says only that he is "confident" he will remain in Formula 1 in 2026, but is waiting to commit.

He also hinted his new manager will be "a very influential figure in the F1 paddock".