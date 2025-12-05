’Great’ that Haas-Toyota link is ramping up - Ocon

Esteban Ocon says Haas’ deepening alliance with Toyota is "great news" for the team, after the American outfit confirmed it will race as TGR Haas F1 Team from 2026 - the clearest sign yet that the Japanese giant is edging back toward full-scale Formula 1 involvement.

Haas and TGR - Toyota Gazoo Racing - already share a technical partnership, with Toyota financing and staffing a 14-day TPC program this year using the 2023 Haas and Japanese juniors rotating through the car.

Toyota engineers are now even assisting with Haas’ new Banbury wind tunnel.

The new Toyota title partnership, with MoneyGram departing, formalises that ramp-up. The Ferrari-powered 2026 Haas will be revealed online on January 23, ahead of the initial Barcelona test.

Ocon says the collaboration has already transformed the team atmosphere.

"That’s great news," he said on Thursday when asked about Toyota’s title sponsorship deal.

"I really enjoy working with Toyota - they treat us with great respect, they have serious goals, and they have a real passion for racing. Toyota are basically all about cars.

"When we were in Japan they took us to a gravel track - the craziest gravel track I’ve ever seen - and I also got to test a WRC car at Goodwood. Honestly, working with Toyota has been fantastic."

The Frenchman also revealed his immediate post-race schedule. Once the chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi, he and Oliver Bearman will go straight to Maranello.

"Oliver and I will fly to Maranello straight after the finish to try out the car for next season," Ocon said.

He explained that team boss Ayao Komatsu had deliberately kept both race drivers away from 2026 work until the final round was over. "Ayo wanted us to focus entirely on this season," said Ocon. "Full-scale work will only begin after testing in Abu Dhabi."