Zak Brown letter about Mercedes ’pressure’ - Horner
"If that is the case, it is a shame"
Search
Christian Horner thinks McLaren’s Zak Brown is sending a message about the "pressure" he may be coming under from new engine supplier Mercedes.
McLaren supremo Brown this week revealed an open letter raising his concerns about "team affiliations" and calling for "secret ballot voting" at the F1 Commission.
"I heard about that and I can only assume it’s because of pressure applied from the supplier," Red Bull’s Horner responded at Portimao.
"If that is the case, it is a shame. McLaren are one of the most historic teams in Formula 1, they’ve always had a big voice.
"It would be a shame to need to go behind a secret ballot, but a team has a right to request that. If that’s what it needs to take independent votes, then we don’t have a major issue with it," Horner added.
However, Wolff denied that he puts pressure on Mercedes-powered teams to follow the works team on political matters.
"You have seen in the past that Toro Rosso has voted like Red Bull, probably without any exceptions, and Haas has gone the Ferrari way. In our case, we have never tried to influence a team," the Austrian insisted.
McLaren
add_circle Brown hits out at F1 ’team affiliations’
add_circle Portugal GP 2021 - McLaren F1 preview
add_circle Austin and Indianapolis should rotate US race - Brown
add_circle Zak Brown happy as McLaren sells F1 factory for $240m
More on McLaren
Mercedes
add_circle Zak Brown letter about Mercedes ’pressure’ - Horner
add_circle Verstappen plays down Hamilton ’shoulder nudge’
add_circle Hamilton wants to keep racing in 2022
add_circle Verstappen’s father smiles at Hamilton ’shoulder nudge’
add_circle Hamilton ’unwilling to accept’ Verstappen pressure
More on Mercedes
Red Bull
add_circle Zak Brown letter about Mercedes ’pressure’ - Horner
add_circle Verstappen admits Mercedes ’stronger’ at Portimao
add_circle Verstappen plays down Hamilton ’shoulder nudge’
add_circle ’No reason’ to leave Red Bull - Verstappen
add_circle Verstappen’s father smiles at Hamilton ’shoulder nudge’
More on Red Bull