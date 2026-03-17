Wolff warns against ’hype’ after Antonelli breakthrough

Toto Wolff has urged Formula 1 not to get carried away with his protege Kimi Antonelli after the teenage Mercedes driver stormed to a breakthrough victory from pole in China.

The 19-year-old Italian’s win in Shanghai - just his second season in Formula 1 - has already triggered huge excitement in his homeland.

"After many tears, Italy can dream again," declared Corriere dello Sport, while La Gazzetta dello Sport said the triumph was also a vindication for Wolff, "the man who believed in him and chose him as the replacement for none other than Lewis Hamilton".

Il Messaggero added that Antonelli "wins at 19 like a Formula 1 veteran", also praising Wolff for backing the youngster despite the risks.

Wolff admits, however, that the growing hype - particularly in Ferrari-mad Italy - is something he wants to dampen.

"I think you can already feel the hype starting, especially in Italy," the Mercedes team boss said.

"I can already see the headlines: world champion, ’Grande Kimi’, and who knows what else. And that’s really not good.

"Mistakes will happen. He’s still a kid. So it’s far too early to even think about a championship."

Wolff said Antonelli’s rapid progress is nevertheless proof that Mercedes’ decision to promote him to Formula 1 at just 18 was the right call.

"Last year many said it was all too soon," he admitted. "Of course we also asked ourselves whether we had perhaps thrown him into this pressure cooker too early.

"But that was precisely the plan - to learn to deal with the highs and lows for a year. And now, in the second Grand Prix, he brought the race home mercilessly."

Wolff also insists that Antonelli will receive no special treatment in a Mercedes team that currently appears to have the fastest car under the new regulations.

"Both drivers have the same chances," he said, also referring to championship leader George Russell.

"But it’s far too early to talk about the world championship. As a young person he simply needs more maturity to grow."

Former Renault driver Vitaly Petrov, meanwhile, believes Russell may still have the upper hand in what looks set to be an intra-Mercedes title fight.

"I think Mercedes will let their drivers fight to the end as long as they don’t harm the constructors’ championship," he told Championat.

"Russell looks stronger and more experienced, with more seasons under his belt. Antonelli did a good job in qualifying and won an important race - the first of his career.

"But we just have to wait and see what happens in the championship and how Antonelli can put up a fight against Russell."