No rush to change 2026 rules before Suzuka

Formula 1 will not rush into rule changes despite growing criticism of the controversial 2026 regulations.

Concerns emerged already during winter testing that the new cars - heavily dependent on energy management - might produce unpopular racing, prompting F1, the FIA and the teams to schedule a special meeting after the first two rounds of the season.

However, that meeting has now been postponed, meaning there will be no immediate rule changes before Suzuka.

Team bosses and series leaders reportedly see no reason to act hastily after the Chinese GP produced an action-packed race. Instead, discussions about potential tweaks will now take place after the Japanese GP, when three races have been completed.

"We certainly shouldn’t react hastily," said Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.

"If we change something, we have to do it once and properly."

The main complaint about the new rules centres on the heavy reliance on battery deployment, which has produced extreme ’lift and coast’ racing - with drivers sometimes lifting well before the end of straights and fast corners to manage energy.

One possible solution under discussion is reducing the available battery power, which would lessen the exaggerated energy management effect.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose team has the dominant early package in the new era, acknowledged the political tensions around the issue.

"We have a good car that is capable of winning at this point," he said.

"Let’s see what political knives are pulled in the coming weeks and months."

Criticism of the new cars has nevertheless been widespread among purists.

Former F1 driver Mika Salo told Ilta-Sanomat: "They are not overtaking. They are just changes of positions."

Even so, the Finn believes the racing could improve as teams and drivers better understand the complex power units.

"I think the races will become really good when they realise how to get all the power out of the cars and how to best utilise the power unit," he said.

Others are also positive. MotoGP star Marc Marquez said the racing has already produced exciting battles.

"Now you see fights between Mercedes and Ferrari, you see overtaking manoeuvres that weren’t seen before," he told EFE.

"You have to be patient. It could be a good path for the future."

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya also believes the new style of driving has its own appeal.

"That’s the gift of timing the lift, to make the battery last longer," he told AS Colombia. "It’s really an art."

Montoya added that if Formula 1 wants a simple fix, reducing battery power could extend deployment and smooth out the racing.

"If the battery power is not 350kW but 250kW, then it will last much longer," he explained.

Not everyone is convinced the sport should be heading down this road at all. Max Verstappen famously described the new Formula 1 as "Formula E on steroids", with even Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo saying he prefers the old F1.

"I preferred the old F1, I’m not going to mince words," Longo told Soy Motor.

"Formula 1 should be races to see who brakes the latest. Formula E was created to be different from F1 - each championship should stay true to its own identity."