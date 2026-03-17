F1 movie wins Oscar for Best Sound

The Hollywood production F1 The Movie has claimed an Academy Award, winning the Oscar for Best Sound at Sunday night’s ceremony.

The high-profile Formula 1 film, starring Brad Pitt, had been nominated in four categories - Best Picture, Visual Effects, Best Sound and Film Editing.

However, not all commentary around the film has been positive.

Finnish culture journalist Visa Hogmander, writing for MTV Finland on the day of the Oscars, criticised the movie’s nomination for Best Picture.

"A minor or major blemish at this year’s gala, depending on your perspective, is that there are actually nine films - and one commercial - competing for the Best Picture Oscar," he wrote.

"That commercial, directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, is called F1."

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was closely involved in the project’s production, had hoped to attend the ceremony but said his commitments at the Chinese GP prevented him from being there.

Hamilton, however, made clear he is proud of the film and of Formula 1’s wider growth beyond the racetrack.

"The sport has taken so many monumental steps," he said in Shanghai. "During my time here, in the early days it was kind of not progressing. And obviously with the growth through Liberty and the steps they’ve taken, in the beginning it was really frowned upon by some of the people that didn’t really want much change within the sport.

"And now they’re seeing it’s actually been great for the sport just to see it grow into new audiences."

Hamilton also suggested he will be involved in the F1 movie’s sequel.

"We’ve got the second movie we’re going to work on soon maybe," he confirmed, adding that Netflix’s Drive to Survive has also played "a huge part" in the sport’s expansion.