Wolff tips Hamilton to stay at Mercedes

"I think this will be his last team"

By GMM

18 April 2021 - 13:13
Wolff tips Hamilton to stay at (...)

Toto Wolff thinks Lewis Hamilton will stay at Mercedes beyond 2021 - and then never switch to a rival Formula 1 team.

"I think this will be his last team," the Mercedes team boss told DPA news agency at Imola.

Seven time world champion Hamilton, 36, signed only a one-year deal for 2021 at the end of delayed and reportedly difficult negotiations with Wolff.

However, Wolff said: "There is no better place for him than at Mercedes and our wish is also that he continues with us.

"The symbiosis between us is good and we have celebrated so many successes together that from today’s perspective everything speaks in favour of continuing to race together," the Austrian added.

