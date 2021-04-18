F1 announces Miami will join the calendar for the 2022 season

Formula 1 is delighted to announce that the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL will join the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship under a ten year deal. The exact date of the race on the 2022 calendar will be set out at a later time.

The circuit will be 5.41km, have 19 corners, 3 straights and potential for 3 DRS zones with an estimated top speed of 320km/h. Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, will sit at the heart of the circuit. Formula 1 and the FIA will be liaising closely with the promoter, who is working to build a brand new track that will provide high speed straights, multiple overtaking opportunities and exciting racing while meeting the highest safety standards.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula 1 has raced in the United States since the Championship began in 1950. Since that time Formula 1 has raced at Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

The race will provide an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region. Formula 1 and the promoter will be working closely with the local community to ensure an allotment of discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport.

Additionally, there will be a programme to support local businesses and the community to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being in Miami Gardens, including a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools as well as the opportunity for local businesses to be part of the race weekend.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022. The US is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community.”

“We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history.”

Tom Garfinkel, Managing Partner, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

“The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula 1 racing is as big as it gets. We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in- class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.”

“I want to thank Formula 1 and the Miami Gardens and Miami Dade County elected officials for working to bring this hugely impactful event here for years to come.”