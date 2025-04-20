Wolff no longer ’flirting’ with Verstappen

Toto Wolff has moved to stamp out re-emerging rumours that he will try to lure Max Verstappen to Mercedes for 2026.

As Red Bull’s earlier dominance fades, some think Mercedes would be the ideal place for the quadruple world champion next year, given the German team’s reputation for beginning a new regulatory period with an engine advantage.

Red Bull, in contrast, is developing its very own 2026 power unit with Ford.

"Mercedes has already declared itself the favourite," Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

"There won’t be much difference with the internal combustion engine - the big factor is the battery. It’s all about the software, and it’s possible for someone to be way ahead in this area," he admitted.

Mercedes team boss Wolff made a major push to sign Verstappen last year, but has now promoted his own protege Kimi Antonelli as the experienced George Russell consistently shines.

"He has taken over the role of the senior driver from Lewis (Hamilton) perfectly," Wolff said, also defending 18-year-old Antonelli who has consistently trailed Russell so far.

"It would be strange if he already had George’s pace, because that would have meant that George might not be at Max (Verstappen)’s level, and I believe he is.

"That is why it takes Kimi some time."

Therefore, Wolff denies that he has had "any conversations" at all with either Verstappen or his management team about 2026.

"At the moment, where it is with George and Kimi, there’s no doubt to question that set up for the future," he said.

There has even been talk that Wolff has privately told Russell not to worry about his forthcoming contract talks. "We will pick those talks up once we’re in the European season," said the team boss. "There’s no stress.

"We have this summer window," Wolff added. "We have no reason to challenge or question anything as it is now."

Dutch commentator Olav Mol says he believes Wolff that he is not particularly interested in disturbing the Russell-Antonelli lineup, even if Verstappen is theoretically available.

"I think Toto has been positively surprised by how things are going," he told Ziggo Sport. "Kimi Antonelli is performing above average and George is doing well. So I think he is quite satisfied, and he thinks ’I have no trouble now, I’m not changing that’."

Wolff concurs: "I always say that I don’t flirt in the street when I’m happy in a relationship.

"I am super happy with the lineup we have - I couldn’t wish for anything better. Max is at Red Bull and at Mercedes we are continuing our journey."