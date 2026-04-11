Albers calls Russell ’soft’ amid Antonelli surge

Christijan Albers has branded George Russell "soft" amid growing debate about whether the experienced Mercedes driver can withstand the challenge of championship leader and teenaged teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Although Russell is widely tipped to assert himself over the course of the season due to his experience, the early phase of 2026 has seen the 19-year-old Italian take the upper hand.

Former F1 driver Albers, speaking to De Telegraaf, was critical of Russell’s approach in wheel-to-wheel battles - particularly against Oscar Piastri in Suzuka.

"Look, for example, at how he got overtaken again in the second corner. You already saw it with Piastri," he said.

"All you have to do is open the steering a little and Piastri turns into a professional lawnmower. He can’t go anywhere. He’s on the outside. You don’t get penalised. You gain nothing.

"He’s soft," the Dutchman insisted.

Albers believes the issue is not a one-off, pointing to a similar pattern in China.

"That also happened in China. It’s the second time now. I get the feeling he’s thinking, ’Well, I’ll catch up with him later, I’m not going to do anything because I’m not going to take any risks here.’"