Wolff confirms role in Nurburgring date change for Verstappen

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Mercedes-AMG was involved in rescheduling a Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) round to accommodate Max Verstappen’s now-likely return to the Nordschleife in 2026.

After an NLS race was moved to avoid a clash with the Japanese GP, the path has effectively been cleared for Verstappen to compete in preparatory GT3 events ahead of a likely Nurburgring 24 Hours entry.

"That wasn’t me personally," Wolff said in Bahrain. "That was AMG together with the NLS organisers. It’s a clear advantage for everyone involved and for the series."

Verstappen made his GT3 debut in the NLS in 2025, winning on his first appearance and triggering what Wolff described as a "Verstappen frenzy".

"We had roughly a hundred times as many viewers on YouTube when Max was there," Wolff said. "It was something like 10,000 to 750,000, completely crazy."

For the Mercedes team boss, adjusting the calendar was therefore straightforward.

"It’s actually a matter of course to change the date," Wolff said. "It’s great for the 24-hour race, great for the fans to see Max there. And of course, we’re delighted that he’s driving a Mercedes."

Verstappen himself has made no secret of his desire to contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours, particularly as he grows increasingly frustrated with Formula 1’s new 2026 regulations.

"I’d love to do that. We’re working on making it happen," he said. "It’s great that the organisers changed the date. I need at least one race to prepare.

"When you’re driving a car you’ve never driven on the Nordschleife before, it’s simply essential - also to practice all the procedures. For example, I don’t usually do driver changes during pitstops. I want to be well-prepared for these little things."