Antonelli loses licence after AMG crash

Italian police have confirmed that Kimi Antonelli temporarily lost his road driving licence following his recent traffic accident in Italy.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver lost control of his Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO Motorsport Collectors Edition company car during the night of February 7-8 in Serravalle.

According to the police statement, the incident occurred "on a two-lane road on an incline near the intersection with Via Ranco."

"The driver of a powerful vehicle lost control and struck a road sign on the right side of the road, then struck a protective barrier twice," the statement said. "This sequence of events threw the vehicle into the right lane of the road, after which it crashed into a retaining wall."

Police estimate the accident unfolded over approximately 144 meters. No one in the vehicle was injured, and due to light traffic at the time, wider consequences were avoided.

Social media speculation had suggested Antonelli may have been travelling at 180kmh in a 70 kmh zone, but police did not confirm any speed details. However, authorities did confirm that the driver’s licence was temporarily revoked.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff smiled when asked about the incident in Bahrain.

"I think he’s more embarrassed than anyone else and that’s the most important thing," Wolff told Sky Deutschland last week.

"And I immediately wondered if anyone was injured, if he hurt himself, or God forbid, if anyone else was hurt. No, that wasn’t the case.

"It’s a shame about the great car, but in the end, it was just a car, even if it is the best AMG," he added with a smile.