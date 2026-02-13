Ferrari’s Ioverno calm as FIA seeks engine rule clarity

Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno has refused to be drawn directly into the escalating Mercedes engine debate, as the FIA pushes to resolve the compression controversy before Melbourne.

With talk intensifying that a clarification - or even an effective rule adjustment - may already be in motion, Ioverno struck a measured tone when speaking to Italian media during day two of testing in Bahrain.

"We’ve all been working on a foundation that’s still evolving," Ioverno said. "It’s a new regulation that took the Federation, F1 and the teams a lot of time to draft, and it’s both perfectible and open to interpretation.

"We’re still at a stage where some aspects may require clarification or, let’s say, different constraints."

He declined to comment specifically on Mercedes’ situation.

"I won’t tell you what I think of Mercedes and the situation," he said. "Each of us studies the rules and tries to move within our limits, staying as close to the limit as possible. Then there’s a referee who will decide what’s on the pitch and what’s off.

"The goal of all of us involved in the sport - for the good of the sport - is to have a clear picture before Melbourne."

Meetings are scheduled in the coming days, including discussions at Sporting Advisory Committee level, as the FIA seeks to close any grey areas before the season opener.

Adrian Newey, now at Aston Martin-Honda, smiled when asked about the matter and admitted his "bias".

"I think everyone agrees, except for one manufacturer," he said. "So I guess we’ll find out in Melbourne."

Beyond the political backdrop, Ioverno acknowledged the sheer scale of the 2026 overhaul.

"We’re talking about one of the biggest changes in the history of Formula 1," he told Sky Italia. "We’re trying to understand what these regulations allow, what the opportunities and dangers are. For now, there haven’t been big surprises."

One of the key challenges is energy management, an area drivers have described as increasingly complex.

"The thing they still have to metabolise is managing the technical complexity," Ioverno admitted. "One of the goals will be to make the cars easier for the drivers."

Ferrari has responded by strengthening internal structures.

"We’ve created groups that handle the interaction between drivers, energy, the power unit and the car," he explained. "Yes, we’ve brought in new technicians specialised in understanding and using the power unit’s new features."

As for the competitive picture and the various team’s respective interpretations, Ioverno resisted early conclusions.

"The one I like best right now is ours," he said with a smile. "But maybe in six months I’ll change my mind."