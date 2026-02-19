Verstappen open to Le Mans with Vettel - and maybe Alonso

Max Verstappen has confirmed that Sebastian Vettel’s idea of tackling the 24 Hours of Le Mans together is more than just fantasy - but only under one condition.

Vettel revealed this week that the pair have discussed a joint endurance outing for years and are still in touch. Now, fellow four-time world champion Verstappen has responded.

"I would absolutely love to do that," the Dutchman said. "But only if we have a chance to win. We need to find the right team."

With a full Formula 1 schedule and a likely Nurburgring 24 Hours entry on his radar, Verstappen admitted timing is complicated.

"Currently, it’s still difficult to say when we could tackle it," he said. "For me, it’s only an option if the whole package is right."

The prospect becomes even more tantalising with Fernando Alonso potentially involved.

The two-time Le Mans winner - who triumphed twice overall with Toyota - responded with characteristic confidence when asked about a possible alliance.

"I’m 100 percent sure I have a record at Le Mans," Alonso joked. "So if I do it again, they need to be very well prepared."

Verstappen smiled at the idea of a dream trio.

"I’ve heard that Alonso will still be racing until he’s 75 anyway," he quipped. "So we still have time and we’ll certainly find a year to tackle this project."