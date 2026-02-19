Red Bull clears fuel hurdle as Mercedes races against time

Red Bull is believed to have secured FIA homologation for its 2026 sustainable fuel - leaving Mercedes and Petronas increasingly isolated as the Melbourne opener approaches.

Earlier this week it emerged that only Shell - supplying Ferrari, Haas and Cadillac - and BP, Audi’s partner - had fully cleared the FIA’s new sustainable fuel certification process. Other suppliers were still navigating the far more complex approval system now overseen by Zemo under FIA supervision.

From 2026, Formula 1 engines must run exclusively on carbon-neutral fuels derived from bio or synthetic sources, replacing fossil-based gasoline. The new process involves scrutiny not only of the final blend but the entire production chain.

There had been speculation that both Aston Martin’s Aramco fuel and Red Bull’s ExxonMobil blend were still awaiting final clearance. But Max Verstappen suggested in Bahrain that Red Bull is now in the clear.

"For us, it’s all okay," he said. "We fixed it in time."

That appears to leave Petronas as the only supplier yet to receive full homologation approval.

Italian reports suggest the Malaysian company is in a race against time to secure clearance before Australia.

Mercedes, McLaren, Williams and Alpine all rely on Mercedes power units, meaning any delay could affect four teams. While a scenario in which they are barred from racing is considered unlikely, sources suggest a fallback blend using only already-approved elements could be required - potentially at a performance cost.

The fuel uncertainty adds to mounting pressure at Mercedes following the ongoing compression-ratio controversy, raising the possibility that the German manufacturer could begin the new era on the defensive.