Sainz urges ’open-minded’ approach, F1 boss rejects plan B

Carlos Sainz has urged Formula 1’s bosses to remain "open-minded" as criticism of the new 2026 regulations continues to swirl through the paddock.

Drivers have repeatedly complained about the aggressive energy management required under the new power unit rules, with fans and even broadcasters struggling to follow what is happening on track.

Former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli admitted on Sky Italia: "That’s true, even for us it’s currently very difficult to see what a driver is doing with these cars. But I trust the work Liberty Media is doing to clearly explain what’s happening on the track through graphic content."

Behind the scenes, the FIA is apparently already exploring contingency options. According to reports, teams have been asked during the Bahrain test to trial reduced peak electric motor power to assess a potential fallback solution.

Sainz, speaking to DAZN, made clear he believes flexibility may be needed.

"My message to FOM and the FIA is generally that we should remain somewhat open-minded at the beginning of the year in case the regulations we have drawn up regarding the recovery time we have to make in one lap are a bit excessive," he said.

"Everything I’ve tried is very different and slower than it was last season. Overall, everything is a bit worse.

"We have a little more power for two or three seconds on the straight than last year, but then it cuts out quickly and we have to recover all that energy.

"All I ask is that they be open-minded. If the power-to-energy ratio isn’t ideal or suitable for some circuits, they should be flexible so we don’t have to do strange things on the straights."

Former driver Ralf Schumacher, however, believes the criticism has gone too far.

"Basically, let’s not panic," he said. "We’ve often seen that when new regulations are introduced, people judge too hastily."

He warned that leading drivers risk harming the sport with overly negative comments, pointing out that the new rules were designed to attract manufacturers such as Audi, Honda and General Motors.

"We mustn’t forget why these rules were introduced," Schumacher added. "This decision was definitely the right one."

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also dismissed talk of emergency changes.

"I’m sure we’ll see another incredible spectacle this year," he said. "From a fan’s perspective, I see no difference. As always, the fastest driver will win in the end."

Domenicali confirmed he has spoken directly to Max Verstappen following the Dutchman’s harsh "Formula E on steroids" criticism.

"We had a constructive conversation. Max is the future of Formula 1. That’s why it’s important that we listen to him," he said.

But he ruled out drastic action.

"Before we start thinking about a Plan B, we should let the season begin. Whenever the rules change drastically, there are doubts. In the end, there are technical solutions for everything."