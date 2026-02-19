Vettel cool on F1 return but backs Russell for 2026

Sebastian Vettel has played down the prospect of a Formula 1 comeback - either as a driver or in a senior paddock role - but admits endurance racing with Max Verstappen remains an intriguing possibility.

The four-time world champion was recently linked with a potential succession to the now-ousted Dr Helmut Marko at Red Bull, but speaking to Servus TV, Vettel clarified the situation.

"It was clear at some point that Helmut couldn’t be replaced in his role at Red Bull," he said. "We had some informal talks. But the team has now restructured, and that’s a good thing."

He added pointedly: "I’ve also been with other teams in my career and haven’t exactly burned any bridges."

As for a driving return, Vettel suggested the physical side would not be the major obstacle.

"Fitness-wise, I could still imagine getting behind the wheel," he said. "But a whole season and all the meetings? I don’t know."

A more realistic avenue could be endurance racing - potentially alongside Verstappen.

"I’m also in regular contact with Max, and we talked a few years ago about driving Le Mans together if the opportunity arises," Vettel revealed.

Asked about the 2026 Formula 1 title favourite for the new regulations, Vettel backed George Russell and Mercedes.

"Personally, I’d bet on George because I trust him," Vettel said. "He’s a very smart driver, and I know he works hard and long to improve himself. And he’s so smart that he understands exactly what contribution he can make as a driver to really make a difference.

"There are several people capable of this. But if we talk about the current situation, my intuition tells me that George will be the most successful in his partnership with Mercedes this year."