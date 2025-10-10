Rovanpera says Toyota backing his F1 dream

Two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera has stunned the motorsport world by announcing his departure from the World Rally Championship to begin a Toyota-supported campaign aimed squarely at Formula 1.

The 25-year-old Finn, often dubbed the ’Max Verstappen of rallying’, confirmed he will switch to Japan’s Super Formula series next year as the first step in what he called "a journey of new dreams".

Toyota - which fields Rovanpera in WRC and now works with Haas - has formally endorsed the plan.

"This decision has not been an easy one, but it’s one that I have been thinking about for a while," Rovanpera said.

"Having already achieved so much in rallying at this age, I started to think about what other possibilities I might have and what other challenges I would like to take on."

Speaking later to Finland’s MTV Urheilu, Rovanpera confirmed the project’s ultimate goal. "Of course, it’s always difficult to talk about being realistic, but we’re aiming for a higher level," he said.

"I’m going to do this project with the idea that if I do it well enough, Toyota will support me all the way to the end, and possibly even Formula 1."

Rovanpera’s long-time manager Timo Jouhki revealed that the new agreement includes an F2-level testing program - underlining that the push is clearly toward F1. "We are going to do this with the goal of opening all the doors we can and looking at the cards," Rovanpera added.

The youngest champion in WRC history will complete the current rally season still in title contention before making the full-time transition to single-seaters early next year.