Webber backs Piastri to ’fight back’ amid slump

Mark Webber insists Oscar Piastri will recover from his current performance dip as the Australian’s fading title hopes come under renewed scrutiny.

After comfortably leading the championship mid-season, Piastri has now slipped 24 points behind teammate Lando Norris and faces growing speculation of internal favouritism at McLaren - rumours Webber, his long-time manager, has declined to engage with publicly.

Speaking to Channel 4, Webber said the priority is to rebuild Piastri’s rhythm before the next round in Las Vegas.

"We’ll get him turned around," Webber said.

"I don’t think he’s low on motivation. He’s had a tough run, but this is about character - fighting those deep motivations you need at this point to come back. It’s his third year in F1, so he needs to find that fight again."

Webber insists Piastri’s position in the title race remains extraordinary for a driver of his age and experience.

"It’s been an incredible journey so early in his career to be fighting for a world title," he noted. "Year three is pretty unprecedented. I think only Lewis managed that.

"When I fought for mine, I was an old dog - Oscar’s still learning. It’s about encouragement, opportunities, and keeping his confidence up."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella echoed those comments, pledging to help Piastri rediscover his form.

"We need to ensure we can fully exploit the car’s potential and help Oscar drive as effectively as possible in all conditions," Stella said.

"Recently he’s been forced to race on low-grip tracks and started to experience difficulties related to his natural driving style. We’ll analyse calmly how to support him."

Russian commentator Alexey Popov believes that while Max Verstappen is now effectively out of contention, Piastri is not.

"In Oscar’s case, we’re talking about a gap of less than one win," Popov said. "But there is such a thing as an upward and downward spiral - and for now, all the odds are on Lando’s side.

"But the title isn’t gone yet."