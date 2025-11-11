Hamilton and Leclerc respond after Elkann’s rare rebuke

Ferrari president John Elkann has issued a stunning public rebuke of his Formula 1 team’s drivers, following a disastrous Brazilian GP that left the Scuderia’s season teetering on collapse.

Speaking Monday in Milan at an event linked to Italy’s 2026 Winter Olympics, Elkann singled out the drivers - widely believed to be aimed primarily at Lewis Hamilton - as the weak link in Ferrari’s troubled campaign.

"If we look at the championship, we can say that the mechanics are winning it, with performance and everything done on the pitstops," he started.

"If we look at our engineers, there’s no doubt the car has improved. If we look at the rest, it’s not up to par.

"And we certainly have drivers who need to focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it’s not impossible to get second place."

Elkann’s comments come just days after Hamilton described his first Ferrari season as a "nightmare" - 21 races without a podium, capped by a crash-filled and pointless weekend in Sao Paulo, where he is an honorary citizen.

Italian media have since turned on the seven-time world champion. Writing in Corriere della Sera, veteran journalist Giorgio Terruzzi accused Hamilton of failing to deliver.

"Hamilton bears a lot of responsibility," he wrote. "He started behind, he’s given and taken a lot of beatings, he complains constantly. After 21 races full of words and devoid of verve, it’s hard not to complain about him.

"After all, there’s a champion who can’t seem to behave like a champion."

Hamilton, 40, replied defiantly on social media.

"I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever," he posted.

Teammate Charles Leclerc also appealed for unity after his own DNF in Brazil. "It’s clear that only unity can help us turn this situation around in the last three races. We’ll give it all, as always," said the Monegasque, whose management recently hinted at discontent.

Team boss Fred Vasseur, meanwhile, offered muted support - praising Leclerc’s pace but criticising Hamilton’s two collisions.

"We lost a huge amount of downforce," he said. "After 200 metres, when you are P20, two crashes are too much," the Frenchman told reporters.

"The result on Sunday is a disgrace for us - also with regard to the World Championship."

Columnist Leo Turrini, writing in Quotidiano Nazionale, questioned Elkann’s outburst. "Would Montezemolo ever have said the same things about Ferrari’s drivers as John Elkann did today? Never a joy, really."