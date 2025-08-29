Verstappen ’tone has changed’ since Horner axe

Max Verstappen returns from the August break seemingly recharged, though no longer a central figure in the 2025 world championship fight.

"What did I miss? Not the media - that was nice," the four-time champion smiled at Zandvoort.

"I didn’t even race. I just had a vacation and meetings."

When asked if slipping out of title contention has dented his motivation, the Dutchman insisted it is fully intact.

"It would have been harder if I knew I was fighting for the championship and then wouldn’t win anything," the Red Bull driver said.

"I think we just need to look at the car and the operation and how we can move forward in the future and be better. That’s what we are doing currently."

Inside Red Bull, the tone has shifted since Christian Horner’s dismissal earlier this year. Verstappen has always denied involvement, but Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland: "His tone has clearly changed since Mekies arrived.

"That’s positive, but the pressure to perform remains. The last race was difficult, to put it mildly. If a few more races like that follow, and the race in the Netherlands is also disappointing, the pressure on the team will increase."

Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that new team boss Laurent Mekies is still consolidating his role. He told Kleine Zeitung: "He’s been getting to grips with the team, familiarising himself with the structures and staff. In the medium term, we’re working on decentralisation.

"The individual departments will have their own heads, who will then largely report to Laurent."

Earlier, Horner’s concentration of power was rumoured to be a major factor in his eventual demise. "Rob Gray is heading the RB17 project," Marko explained, "and Ben Hodgkinson is heading the engine department. They’ve been given a bit more responsibility.

"This allows Mekies to concentrate more on the race team. There’s already been progress there, because he’s simply an excellent engineer."

Still, questions about Verstappen’s long-term future will surely resurface with the looming 2026 rules. "Verstappen’s future will be discussed again in the first third of next season," predicted Schumacher.

"There are so many new elements involved. You can burn your fingers by making a decision too early. It was smart of him to stay."

This summer, Verstappen was twice seen on their respective luxury yachts with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, who is tipped to field the strongest 2026 engine.

The Mercedes chief recently predicted next year’s cars could reach 400kph under the new rules. Verstappen laughed: "Well, maybe Toto’s engine can do that..."