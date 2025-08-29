Red Bull denies Palou link as ’26 race heats up

Red Bull has moved to shut down speculation that Indycar champion Alex Palou could be drafted in to partner Max Verstappen next season.

"That’s not true," Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s long-time motorsport advisor, told Kleine Zeitung when asked about the rumours.

Palou, 28, is a four-time Indycar title winner and has dominated again this season with Chip Ganassi Racing, but both he, his management, and Ganassi have already denied any recent Formula 1 talks.

In reality, the contest to join Verstappen for 2026 appears to be a straight fight between incumbent Yuki Tsunoda and rookie sensation Isack Hadjar.

Hadjar, promoted to F1 with Racing Bulls this year, admitted at Zandvoort that he is in the dark about Red Bull’s thinking. "To be honest, it’s nothing really new to me," said the Frenchman.

"The road to F1 was more than uncertain as well, so I’m used to not really knowing what I’m going to do next. I’m used to living in the present and giving my maximum. So yeah, I’m not worried. I’m just focused."

Marko, however, acknowledged Hadjar’s strong impression. "He has surprised us positively," the Austrian said.

Another option is 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad, who recently gained the necessary FIA super license. "Lindblad is doing just fine," said Marko. "We’re right on schedule there. He’s fully involved and will have several more appearances with us this year."

Tsunoda, meanwhile, insists he is not out of the running despite a difficult season since taking over from the similarly-underperforming Liam Lawson. "I definitely need to show more," the Japanese driver admitted.

He argued that his performance deficit was partly explained by Verstappen receiving upgraded parts earlier. "I think they, and especially Helmut, didn’t realise how big the difference in speed was between Max’s package and mine.

"As soon as I got the new parts, my speed improved enormously."

On his future, Honda-backed Tsunoda added: "We’ve agreed together on when we want clarity. I need to show them my speed so they can determine what kind of contract they want to give for next year."

Still, Palou continues to earn plaudits from Formula 1’s elite even as the rumour subsides. "I know Alex already from go-karting times, and what he is achieving in Indycar is incredible," Verstappen said. "It’s so impressive to see, but it’s impossible to know how people will do in F1 and it’s the same question the other way round - how would you do in IndyCar?"

Palou’s Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso agreed. "He’s talented and can adapt quickly. I’m sure he could handle Formula 1, and if he gets the chance, I’d be very happy for him.

"If anyone wants advice, though, they can always send an email," he laughed.

And Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz added: "I can only see what he does in the car, and it’s an incredible job. Formula 1 is a different beast - it’s impossible to predict how he’ll perform. But the things he’s doing are incredible."