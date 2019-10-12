Verstappen supports end of F1 ’sprint race’ idea

Max Verstappen has backed Formula 1’s retention of the existing knockout qualifying format for 2020 and beyond.

At a decisive meeting last week to discuss the 2021 rules, the teams reportedly rejected Ross Brawn’s proposal to run a three-event test of the qualifying ’sprint race’ idea for 2020.

"I don’t know what they want to achieve with that," Dutchman Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.

"It’s unnecessary. If there is an exciting 90 minute race on Sunday already, there is nothing wrong," the Red Bull driver added.

"You should only think about a qualifying race like that if it’s not exciting already. But what us drivers do not want is that we become only a show and the sport goes away.

"The bosses must be careful to keep the sport intact," Verstappen said.