Verstappen ’king in a Ferrari’ - Italian media

Max Verstappen made history at the Nurburgring at the weekend, winning his debut GT3 race in the Endurance Series in a Ferrari.

Driving with fellow sim racer Chris Lulham in an Emil Frey Racing 296 GT3, the reigning F1 world champion and back-to-back Monza and Baku winner crossed the line after four hours with a 24.5 second margin.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera hailed the sight of the Red Bull star triumphing in a Ferrari.

"Verstappen was the king of the Nurburgring, in a Ferrari," the paper said, adding it was "fantastic publicity" for Maranello and could even fuel speculation of closer ties in Formula 1.

"Who knows, it might even herald a closer relationship that also includes Formula 1."

The Dutchman had qualified only third after traffic and mixed conditions, but surged to the lead with an aggressive outside pass. He quickly built a cushion of over a minute before handing over to Lulham, who managed the gap.

"It was fantastic," Verstappen said. "The car worked brilliantly in the dry. To win here for the first time is fantastic.

"Ultimately, we’d like to drive the 24-hour race. Hopefully we’ll do more NLS races next year."

The chaotic atmosphere around Verstappen was a reminder of his global fame. "We’re used to quite a bit, but this is a different ballgame," one of his security guards told NOS, admitting fans were pressing against the garage doors before the race.

Extra track security had to be called in.

Adding to the Verstappen family headlines, Max’s father Jos sealed the Belgian Rally Championship the same weekend with third place at the East Belgian Rally. "You want to be as well prepared as possible and have the right people around you," the 53-year-old said.

Jos also praised his son’s ever-growing appetite for racing away from Formula 1. "He still gives 100 percent to the sport and the team," he told De Telegraaf.

"Red Bull must be very happy to have Max. He’s just a really nice guy - but you shouldn’t anger him."