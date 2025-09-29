McLaren must impose team orders now - Danner

Christian Danner has warned McLaren that Max Verstappen could yet steal the 2025 world championship - unless Andrea Stella acts fast.

"As a driver, Verstappen is by far a tougher competitor compared to (Lando) Norris," the German, a former Formula 1 driver, told motorsport-magazin.com.

"If Red Bull can maintain McLaren’s level, then I think Piastri will have to deal with Verstappen."

Danner said Norris - 25 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ standings - is still a contender, but believes McLaren risks losing both titles if it refuses to prioritise one driver.

"Now that it seems to be getting serious, I have a clear opinion," he said. "McLaren is playing the game far too softly and quietly - completely wrong," he insisted.

"There’s a fast train coming called Max Verstappen, so something has to happen now. The driver with the most points should be number one. Piastri is number one now.

"Sorry, Lando, but next year it might be your turn again."

Until now, team boss Stella has resisted picking favourites, instead imposing a complex framework McLaren has dubbed ’Papaya rules’.

But Danner says the time for diplomacy is over. "If I were team principal, I would have made that decision a few races ago," he said.

"If he doesn’t dare now, he might not be cut out for Formula 1. He simply has to secure the title for the team."