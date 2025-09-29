Ocon slams ’artificial’ F1 show gimmicks

Esteban Ocon has joined the debate about Liberty Media’s push to spice up Formula 1 with more sprints, shorter grands prix and even reverse grids.

The Haas driver, 29, said he believes the sport is already close to saturation point.

"I think we live in a consumer society where we increasingly want more show. We want more races," he said.

However, he argues that while more action may be commercially beneficial, there is also a downside. "When I was young, I really looked forward to the next race because it could take quite a while," said the Frenchman.

"It was a real highlight of my week. Now we race almost every week, and that includes a sprint."

Ocon said more races may boost viewing figures, but they don’t benefit the drivers either. "I don’t have a problem with racing more, per se, but I prefer to build up some anticipation towards the grand prix, because that’s when you really enjoy it," he explained.

As for proposals like reverse grids, the Frenchman was blunt. "It would make Formula 1 too artificial," he said.

"It has to remain a pure form of racing - the fastest team has to win, and the strongest team has to win. A reverse grid - yes, that’s more showy, but it would be too artificial."