Verstappen tipped to confirm Red Bull stay at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen could finally confirm at Zandvoort that he will remain with Red Bull through 2028, according to former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos.

Verstappen was again photographed holidaying with Toto Wolff and their respective partners in Sardinia, around the yachts both regularly use in the area.

However, Mercedes has not pursued the Dutchman as aggressively this year, while recent links with McLaren would require Verstappen to leave his long-time Red Bull environment to join Zak Brown’s customer-engined team alongside fellow champion Lando Norris.

Doornbos believes the realistic alternatives have now disappeared.

"In the coming month we will get some news," he said on the Pit Talk podcast.

"The future of Max Verstappen is most likely to be announced in Zandvoort. This is the last Grand Prix in the Netherlands."

"It’s a big moment for Red Bull to keep Max on board and be able to attach him until 2028. That’s the contract he’s already signed."

"It is only fair to the team to say that publicly to the media and to Red Bull: I will stay with you, so that we can focus on 2027."

"That will be an important topic of conversation."

He believes Verstappen has now "missed the boat" for an immediate move.

"He has to stay with Red Bull," said the Dutchman. "The alternatives have been dropped."

"I don’t see it happening again that Mercedes is pushing for Max, as they’ve done in the past. Of course they already have the next superstar in their own team."

Doornbos was referring to 19-year-old championship leader Kimi Antonelli, while he doubts Mercedes would want to place Verstappen alongside the Italian.

"Marketing-wise, that would be great, but sportingly, I think it would be a disaster to have those two guys in one team," he said.

"If George continues to perform weakly and that becomes a problem, they can hire another second driver. Then you don’t hunt the signature of a quadruple world champion anymore."

Former Red Bull adviser Dr Helmut Marko also hopes Verstappen stays, although he remains unimpressed by the team’s current form.

"I’d give the team a satisfactory rating," he told Kronen Zeitung.

"They’re not always quick."

Marko sees clear differences from Red Bull’s successful recovery during the 2025 season. "They are not constantly fast," said the 83-year-old Austrian.

"In addition, the collaboration between Max and his engineers does not seem to be going well either."

He doubts Verstappen can mount another championship comeback.

"The competition from McLaren and Ferrari is too big for that," said Marko. "The car is too unstable."

"I certainly wouldn’t dare to make a bet on this."

Finally, when asked where Verstappen will drive in the future, Marko admitted he does not know.

"I really sincerely hope he stays."