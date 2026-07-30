Domenicali doubts Verstappen will quit F1

Stefano Domenicali doubts Max Verstappen will walk away from Formula 1, but insists the sport would continue to thrive without him.

The comments come as Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have again been photographed holidaying in Sardinia, where both regularly spend time aboard their yachts during the summer break.

A similar encounter last year was dismissed as coincidental, and neither side has commented on the latest images.

Despite the continuing speculation about Verstappen’s future, Domenicali believes planned regulation changes will give the Dutchman more reason to race on.

"The drivers who have already tried the changes for next year in the simulator think we are taking the right direction," he said.

Formula 1 will adjust the power split from 53-47 this season to 58-42 in 2027, reducing the extreme energy-management effect that Verstappen has repeatedly criticised.

"We also discussed this with Max," Domenicali said. "We must not forget that there is a certain structure."

"To change the rules, the teams and the engine suppliers must first agree with the FIA and with us."

Mercedes and Red Bull supported more aggressive changes, but other manufacturers refused to approve the FIA’s original proposal. "We wanted to be even more aggressive, but the teams would have had to accept that," Domenicali confirmed.

Further changes are expected in 2028 before Formula 1 targets a return to V8 engines in 2031.

"I think Max will be very happy," he said. "Max is an incredible driver. I think he is in the situation that he likes Formula 1. He loves the future."

"We’ll talk about the future regulations together. I have a great relationship with him. I think Formula 1 is big enough for him to be a part of that, but of course he decides on his future."

"I think Max will stay and I really hope so."

"The sport is big, much bigger than everything else."

Domenicali was even more direct when asked what would happen if Verstappen did leave. "If he doesn’t renew, the sport will move on," said the Italian.

The Formula 1 CEO also dismissed much of the technical criticism surrounding the 2026 rules, arguing that most fans simply want visible action.

"There’s a lot going on on the track, and fans appreciate that," he started. "They’re not stuck in complicated technical discussions."

"Many fans aren’t interested in battery status information. Some are, and others just want to see what’s happening on the track. Like Max overtaking Lewis in Hungary."

"It’s a work of art, and it doesn’t matter why or how it happened."

Nonetheless, Domenicali said Formula 1 will present its next regulation package by the end of the year.

"The key has to be to make everything as simple as possible, to make the cars lighter, with sustainable fuels and electrification. By the end of the year, we’ll have a package ready to present and discuss the next set of regulations."