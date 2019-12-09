Vegan Hamilton admits 5kg weight gain

"I have gone from 68 to 73kg on a fully vegan diet"

Search

By GMM

9 December 2019 - 08:56
Vegan Hamilton admits 5kg weight (...)

New six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted he put on 5 kilograms this year.

The Mercedes driver is an ardent supporter of veganism, telling the Malaysian magazine The Edge that it helps him to be a better athlete.

"I often see messages on my Instagram saying ’I need my protein because I am trying to bulk up’. Well, I just bulked up," said the 34-year-old.

"I put on 5kg this year and have gone from 68 to 73kg on a fully vegan diet."

Hamilton also cares about current social issues like climate change, and says he is involved in Mercedes’ efforts to improve in the area.

"Mercedes-Benz is a huge organisation and I have got a phone call with the CEO later today to discuss how we can work on getting rid of all the leather supplied to the cars," he said.

"I want to be part of a system that is going to help heal the world and do something positive for the future."

keyboard_arrow_left

Ricciardo : Losing the 5th place would have been a slap in the face

Red Bull has Aston Martin ’contract’ - Marko

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less