Red Bull has Aston Martin ’contract’ - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko has played down rumours that Red Bull could lose its title sponsor.

"We have a contract," said the top team official, following reports that Aston Martin could in fact be bought by Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll.

It is believed Marko was referring only to 2020.

The reports suggested the Aston Martin buyout could mean Stroll renames his Silverstone-based team and adopts a British racing green livery.

Immediately after the buyout rumours emerged, there was no comment made by Stroll, Racing Point or Aston Martin.

But Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has now told Reuters: "We’re certainly not actively soliciting any other (investor) participation. That’s not to say it doesn’t come."

He insisted, however, that Aston Martin has a "perfectly rational route to success" without Stroll.