Vaccine plan for F1’s Imola spectators

A push is on to ensure that spectators are able to attend Imola’s Formula 1 race in April.

The fabled Italian circuit was drafted onto the 23-race schedule following the removal for now of Shanghai’s round.

Emilia Romagna president Stefano Bonaccini said he hoped the coronavirus situation would allow spectators to attend at Imola, "even if it is in a limited way".

Municipal councillor Daniele Marchetti is now quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport newspaper: "The presence of the public is not an insignificant aspect.

"In fact, this can lead to a change in the costs. If the public is not allowed to attend, all costs will be on the Imola consortium amounting to about 2 million euros," he added.

"We learned from the words of president Bonaccini that they are thinking of letting only vaccinated citizens in, while rapid tests are no longer mentioned.

"However, the need for refreshments to be provided, so as not to put all the costs for the organisation on the Imola consortium, remains out of the question," said Marchetti.