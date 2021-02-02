Rio mayor nixes F1 circuit project

A bid to launch a Formula 1 race in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has now collapsed.

Earlier, former F1 CEO Chase Carey reached a deal in principle with race organisers for a race in the Deodoro region, with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro saying the chances of it going ahead were "99 percent".

However, the project hit environmental snags due to the Camboata forest area that would apparently be affected, and Rio mayor Eduardo Paes has now told state environmental authorities to stop the process for a construction license.

"We have to talk about restoring green spaces, not destroying them," the mayor said.

The city’s environmental boss Eduardo Cavaliere added: "Rio is racing for a sustainable future.

"Camboata Forest shall not be supplanted by Rio international race track. Under Mayor Eduardo Paes’ leadership we have officially withdrawn the construction licensing process," he added.

Globo Esporte claims that mayor Paes is now looking into an alternate location for a Formula 1 circuit in Rio.