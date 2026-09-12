Hadjar return still uncertain for Baku

Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury appears more serious than initially hoped, with the Red Bull driver still wearing a substantial brace in Madrid and Laurent Mekies refusing to guarantee he will return in Baku.

Hadjar has now missed three races, with Liam Lawson again substituting this weekend.

Mekies said Red Bull had no hesitation in keeping the Frenchman out of the car in Madrid. "It was an easy decision not to let him race here," he said.

"He didn’t feel a hundred percent and that’s the only criterion we’re handling."

"We have always said that we prioritise his return at 100 percent."

"There’s no point in letting him drive a circuit like this if he doesn’t feel well and possibly slows down his full recovery because of that."

Baku remains the next target, but Mekies stopped short of confirming Hadjar will be ready.

"We have a little more time for Baku," said the Frenchman.

"Frankly, there’s nothing wrong with his recovery, it’s going as planned. Some things take time and we take that time to evaluate him for Baku and let him drive in the simulator."

The uncertainty comes as Red Bull’s wider driver situation remains increasingly crowded.

Lawson has performed strongly in Hadjar’s absence, Yuki Tsunoda has also impressed since returning to Racing Bulls, while Nikola Tsolov continues to push his case in Formula 2.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane said Tsolov is firmly under consideration for 2027.

"He’s having an incredible season, first season in F2, leading the championship," he said in Madrid.

But Permane stressed no decision is imminent.

"I’ve got two fantastic drivers in Liam and Arvid as well. So, it’s a nice problem to have."