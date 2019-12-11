Tyre pressures must be raised in 2020 - Pirelli

Pirelli boss Mario Isola is warning F1 teams that tyre pressures will need to be raised in 2020.

Although some teams including Haas were vehemently critical of Pirelli’s 2019 tyres, the teams have voted unanimously to scrap the proposed tyres for 2020.

Pirelli said the teams argued that the 2020 tyres were requiring considerable aerodynamic changes to their cars’ designs, and that they instead wanted "stability" ahead of the major rule changes for 2021.

In a statement, the FIA insisted that that the efforts to develop the now defunct 2020 tyres will not be wasted.

"The lessons learnt will be invaluable for the further improvement of the tyres in the future," the statement read.

However, Pirelli boss Mario Isola is pre-empting the teams’ likely next complaints by insisting that tyre pressures must now be raised in 2020.

"The 2020 cars will have more downforce. We expect the teams to find between one and 1.5 seconds," he said.

"More downforce means a higher load on the tyre, so we have to take countermeasures," Isola added.