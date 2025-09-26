Tsunoda still in frame for 2026 seat - Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has backtracked on his prediction that Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull career is "definitely" over, admitting the Japanese driver’s improved performance in Baku has kept him in contention for 2026.

Just weeks ago, the former F1 driver declared Tsunoda would "definitely" be replaced by Isack Hadjar at the end of the season, but speaking to Sky Deutschland he acknowledged the picture has changed.

"Tsunoda’s race in Baku could potentially reshape the narrative," said Schumacher. "Currently, I’d still bet on Hadjar, but the team might still be interested in Tsunoda.

"(Laurent) Mekies, with his human qualities, can make a difference. He’s known Yuki for a while. A few races ago, I thought both he and (Liam) Lawson would lose their seats at their current teams."

Schumacher credited Mekies’ leadership since taking charge of the senior team in the wake of Christian Horner’s ousting. "You can see the atmosphere there now," he said.

"He’s both technical director and team principal. That’s the future of Formula 1," he said.

Red Bull, he added, is spoilt for choice. "The team has a strong driver pool. It will be exciting to see what they decide, but they can’t really go wrong."

Mekies himself indicated Tsunoda is very much in the running. "It’s good news to see that Yuki is raising his level - he deserves it," the Frenchman said.

"That’s why you see us relaxed about it. We have time. With drivers, speed doesn’t disappear - confidence is key. Yuki’s confidence was very high (at Baku), and he performed very strongly.

"We won’t wait until Abu Dhabi, but we have a few more races before we make a decision."