Fornaroli open to reserve role amid F1 talks

Leonardo Fornaroli says he is keeping his options open for 2026, including the possibility of stepping into Formula 1 as a reserve driver rather than on the race grid.

The Formula 2 championship leader confirmed in Baku that discussions with F1 teams are underway, fuelling speculation of a link with Alpine.

But speaking again to Sky Italia, the 20-year-old Italian struck a cautious note.

"I don’t know what I’ll do yet," Fornaroli admitted. "We’re doing everything well, and I know I’m going in the right direction, but I’m focused on finishing this year strongly."

One curious aspect of Fornaroli’s rise is that, despite his standout F2 campaign, he is not affiliated with any F1 junior academy. "I try not to think too much about that," he said. "I focus on doing well on the track and having all the right foundations to give my best.

"I’m not anxious. I look to the future with conviction and excitement."

He suggested his 2026 program might still involve another series. "Entering next year is difficult," said Fornaroli. "We’re looking for the best possible program to help me improve and prepare me for F1 as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, I’d still like to race in another category that can train me for the future."

Still, Fornaroli believes he could handle the step straight into Formula 1, pointing to fellow Italian Kimi Antonelli’s rapid ascent. "All the rookies are doing a great job, in my opinion. I’m very happy with how Kimi is doing," he said, despite Antonelli’s well-documented struggles in 2025.

"Those are the ups and downs of motorsport - it can happen," said Fornaroli.

"Until two years ago, he was in Formula Regional. He went straight to F2 and then to F1. He’s the youngest on the grid, the youngest polesitter, and he already has a podium. He’s having an excellent championship."