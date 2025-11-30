Tsunoda-Honda twist emerges in Red Bull’s 2026 plans

Red Bull will finally end months of speculation next week, Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed - but late-breaking paddock rumours suggest the expected 2026 lineup may not be what many assumed.

Widespread belief has been that Isack Hadjar is destined to move up from Racing Bulls to partner Max Verstappen, with Tsunoda and Lawson fighting over a single seat as Arvid Lindblad looks likely to debut at the junior team.

But Dutch commentator Olav Mol says the internal picture may be shifting again.

Tsunoda delivered arguably the best qualifying performance of his Red Bull career in Qatar, and Mol wonders on the one hand if that was triggered by clarity behind closed doors.

"What if they told Yuki yesterday ’Mate, it’s been fun, but you’re not driving here next year?" Mol smiled.

"Then all the tension drops away. You’re suddenly unlocked."

Mol suggested all the key figures already know their fate.

"Yuki said he knows what’s happening and that it’s more or less what people think. Hadjar said he’ll be on the grid no matter what. Those guys have known for ages," he said.

But Mol then revealed a surprising new twist involving Honda.

Despite Aston Martin taking over the Honda works partnership next year, Mol says Honda still has leverage inside Red Bull - and it could end up saving Tsunoda.

The reason? Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) - critical for Lindblad if the 18-year-old is not stepping up to a race seat in 2026.

All of Red Bull’s eligible TPC cars are Honda-powered. "They need Honda engines at Red Bull," Mol insisted.

"Who do they need them for? For Arvid Lindblad."

The teenage rising star has slumped in recent months and may not be ready to graduate to F1 next year after a poor F2 run.

"Lindblad probably won’t be racing in F1 next year - he’s not scoring anything at all," Mol said.

"He needs another year in Formula 2."

But he will need test mileage in 2026 - and that means Honda support. "So you still need a deal with Honda, otherwise you’d have to borrow a car from someone else," Mol explained.

"Apparently this is the loophole that keeps Tsunoda within the Red Bull family for 2026."