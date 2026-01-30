Horner visits FIA, Ralf thinks Alpine deal ’done’

Christian Horner has added further fuel to speculation about his Formula 1 future after being spotted at the FIA’s Paris headquarters for talks with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The meeting comes just days after Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner and his backers are among those exploring the purchase of the 24 percent Otro Capital stake in Alpine.

While some rumours suggest the ousted Red Bull boss could consider alternative routes back into Formula 1 - including a highly unlikely move involving Racing Bulls, or even discussions linked to a potential future 12th team slot - the Alpine scenario continues to gather momentum.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes the outcome is already decided.

"From what I’ve heard, the agreement between Horner and Alpine is basically already done," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "It’s only a matter of time before we see Horner back in the paddock."

Schumacher predicted, however, that any return would not be immediate.

"That will be more around mid-season or even towards the end of 2026," he said.

He pointed to the current complexity at Alpine, including its brand new technical relationship with Mercedes.

"That also has to do with the fact that Mercedes is currently involved with the team, and that Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are, logically, not exactly best friends," Schumacher said. "At Alpine, from what I’ve heard, they first want calm to return. Only after that will they start thinking about structural changes."

Schumacher also suggested Briatore’s influence could be a complicating factor.

"Someone like Christian Horner would want a real role - to be co-owner and to be present on site," he said. "That could mean Briatore’s sole control changes, or even ends. And that is exactly what he does not want."