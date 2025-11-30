Verstappen really could walk away - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen’s warning that he might quit Formula 1 if the 2026 regulations aren’t enjoyable should not be dismissed as bluster.

When asked by Sky Deutschland about Verstappen’s comments that he could "leave the sport tomorrow", his long time Red Bull mentor Marko initially joked in Qatar: "It would be a rather early retirement for him."

But the 82-year-old quickly turned serious.

"Yes, it’s something to take seriously," said the Austrian.

"He’s a person who needs to feel good and have fun. Max has already achieved so much and isn’t the type who wants to equal Schumacher’s and Hamilton’s records.

"I wouldn’t put it past him to come and say ’Thank you, that’s it.’"

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028, although his contract is replete with exit clauses.