Hadjar in, Tsunoda out as 2026 plan finalised - media

Multiple major outlets now agree that Yuki Tsunoda will lose his Formula 1 race seat for 2026, with Isack Hadjar set to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing.

The Netherlands’ De Telegraaf, Germany’s Bild, Sport1 and British sources all report that the decision was effectively sealed during high-level meetings in Qatar involving Oliver Mintzlaff, Laurent Mekies and Dr Helmut Marko.

Hadjar had smiled at the speculation on Friday, but his mood darkened after retiring from Sunday’s Qatar GP with bodywork problems - describing his Racing Bulls car as a "Lego car".

Asked about the looming Tuesday announcement, he snapped: "I don’t care about that now."

But in reality, the 21-year-old Frenchman is widely understood to have gotten the nod for Red Bull Racing, with Arvid Lindblad to replace him at Racing Bulls and Liam Lawson retained.

According to Bild, Tsunoda will be offered a combined reserve-driver role across both Red Bull teams for 2026 - ending his five-season run on the Formula 1 grid.

Not everyone at Red Bull is convinced about Lindblad’s immediate readiness, however. "Dr Helmut Marko, in particular, thinks very highly of him," Bild reports, referring to 18-year-old Lindblad.

"But internally there are doubts as to whether the homegrown talent truly has the potential to become an absolute top driver in Formula 1."

For Tsunoda, Abu Dhabi will now be an emotional farewell. The Japanese driver said in Qatar that he has been performing at his absolute peak in recent weeks.

"I did everything I could," he said. "Especially in the last four races, the team gave me a lot of support, and I was able to drive a car almost like Max’s.

"I proved a lot. With an identical car, I was always within two or three tenths. In Las Vegas I was consistently in the same group, and in Qatar I finished ahead of him in sprint qualifying. I’m showing what I’m capable of."

He added that his priority now is helping Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

"We have the speed, and I don’t think there’s much we can do to improve on the second place finish."

Red Bull declined to comment on the reports or the specifics of Tuesday’s expected announcement.