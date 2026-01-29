Antonelli reveals psychologist support after tough rookie year

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has revealed he worked with a psychologist over the winter after a difficult rookie Formula 1 season that included a mid-year slump and emotional moments in public.

The 19-year-old, now entering his second season with Mercedes, said the break was used to reflect and reset after the pressures of 2025.

"I did a few sessions with my psychologist," Antonelli said. "We looked back and understood what went well and what went wrong in 2025, and that helped to set some goals for this year.

"The Kimi of 2026 is more prepared."

Antonelli said the focus for the new season has been on managing energy levels and avoiding unnecessary fatigue, including more structured time at home and a greater emphasis on cardio fitness ahead of hotter races.

He also spent part of the winter training in Florida at the IMG Academy with Mercedes partner Gatorade, before returning to Europe to settle into a new home in San Marino.

On track, Antonelli said his early impressions of the new Mercedes were encouraging, while cautioning that the learning curve remains steep under the new regulations.

"All the cars look really nice and they are quick," he said. "I don’t think the gaps on the grid will be as big as people think. We will have some close fights."

After a bruising introduction to Formula 1, Antonelli said the main goal for 2026 is simple.

"I want to be able to say I gave 100 percent and got everything out of it," he said. "I want to keep growing as a person this year - that’s the ultimate goal."