Hadjar hints, Red Bull to reveal lineup on Tuesday

Red Bull will announce its long-awaited 2026 driver lineup on Tuesday, team boss Laurent Mekies has confirmed.

"All I can tell you is that we will stick to our plan and announce the Red Bull driver lineup on Tuesday," he said after the Qatar GP on Sunday.

"We are confident this announcement will not affect the team’s focus on performing as well as possible this weekend."

The timing is notable, with Max Verstappen still fighting for the world championship - and Yuki Tsunoda potentially needed as support on Sunday.

But all signs point to Tsunoda being moved aside, with Isack Hadjar unable to hide his reaction when asked about the looming news.

"Let’s see, I’m not saying anything - but you shouldn’t see me smiling!" the 21-year-old grinned.

"At least you’ll leave me alone afterwards. There’ll be fewer questions - or maybe even more, I don’t know."

The expected scenario is now widely understood in the paddock - Hadjar to be Verstappen’s next teammate, Arvid Lindblad to step up at Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson retained, and Tsunoda out.

One possibility is that Honda pressure keeps him in the Red Bull system for 2026, with the team relying on Honda-powered cars for its expanding TPC testing program.

Lindblad will drive Tsunoda’s car in Friday practice in Abu Dhabi.

Tsunoda appeared subdued through the Qatar weekend, while Hadjar has looked increasingly relaxed - but the Japanese driver insists he has been closing the gap to Verstappen on track.

"I think it’s very close between him and me," said Tsunoda.

"I just keep doing what I do. I’m taking another step in Abu Dhabi and hopefully I can help Max as much as possible."