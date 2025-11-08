Honda urges Red Bull to keep Tsunoda for 2026

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe has urged Red Bull to retain Yuki Tsunoda for 2026 - even as Honda winds down its technical partnership with the team and become Aston Martin’s full works engine supplier.

Speaking to as-web.jp, Watanabe said Honda could even continue to personally sponsor Tsunoda beyond 2025, keeping a link with the Japanese driver regardless of Red Bull’s engine transition.

Tsunoda’s future remains uncertain as Red Bull weighs whether to promote Isack Hadjar or retain the 25-year-old, who recently performed a demo run in Honda’s classic 1965 RA272. Many in the paddock believe Red Bull’s hesitation reflects concern about placing a young rookie alongside Max Verstappen, who has historically dominated teammates.

Watanabe said of the demo run in Mexico: "By having Yuki Tsunoda, one of Japan’s top F1 drivers, drive the car, and by having it run at the Mexico GP, where Honda achieved its first victory 60 years ago, we hope to send a message to the world that Honda’s challenges will continue into the future," Watanabe said.

Referring to Tsunoda specifically, he added: "I still believe he has the same potential as before. I believe he can compete at Red Bull, so I hope he can show good driving in the remaining races and stay with the team."

Watanabe confirmed that Tsunoda’s situation would likely be discussed in upcoming meetings with Red Bull: "I think the topic of Tsunoda will probably come up."

When asked about the sudden delay in the 2026 driver decisions, amid speculation of disagreements among Red Bull’s upper management, Watanabe said: "We are partners and have built a relationship of trust over the years. The choice of driver is up to the team.

"However, we believe that Tsunoda has potential, and we intend to express our opinion that he will be fully capable of being a part of the Red Bull family in 2026 as well."

He added that Honda would be satisfied if Tsunoda remained anywhere within the Red Bull structure, even at Racing Bulls, and even that continued sponsorship is "possible."

"He’s a driver who came through Honda’s training system, so we intend to maintain some sort of connection with him in the future," said Watanabe. "For example, we could have him take part in Honda’s Thanks Day event or other activities we hold."

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane said at Interlagos that the final decision could be delayed until after the Abu Dhabi finale. "That may well go on right until the end of the season," he admitted. "You may not find out until Monday morning after Abu Dhabi."