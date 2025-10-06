Tsunoda form collapses as Red Bull future fades

Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future looks increasingly bleak after a disastrous Singapore weekend left the Japanese driver outside the points and lapped by his teammate.

Tsunoda, who had shown mild improvement since Monza, slumped to P12 after also qualifying outside the top 10 in what he admitted was a nightmare start.

"That was one of the worst opening laps of my life," he told Viaplay late on Sunday. "It’s a huge shame, because in terms of speed, this was one of my best races during my Red Bull time. It’s a real shame."

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde could hardly believe it. "Ouch! What a painful interview," he said on Viaplay. "He’s completely lost.

"Firstly, he was lapped by his teammate. Secondly, he can say his pace was very good and that he was fast, but he was really very slow. Thirdly, that opening lap was also a disaster."

Even Red Bull simulator driver Rudy van Buren agreed the trend is worrying. "Things aren’t going in the right direction," he said. "The results need to be there, and they’re not there."

Van der Garde added that Tsunoda’s struggles were now psychological as well as technical. "You can see it in his interview," he observed. "He doesn’t know what to say or where to look. He’s completely lost. He has no one to blame. He can only look in the mirror and say he’s not good enough."

The 25-year-old, backed strongly by Honda, is now tipped for a reserve role at Aston Martin when the Japanese manufacturer joins the team in 2026.