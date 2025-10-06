Leclerc: This is the reality of our situation right now

Former Formula 1 personality Alessandro Benetton says Ferrari’s continued struggles are rooted in leadership - as frustration again boiled over in Singapore.

Ferrari endured another poor weekend, with Fernando Alonso - once a Ferrari driver himself - venting repeatedly over team radio after clashing with old rival Lewis Hamilton.

"I cannot f*cking believe it," Alonso shouted several times as Hamilton’s Ferrari repeatedly limped off-track with failing brakes.

"You can’t drive like that. No respect for the red flag yesterday. Today they think they have the track to themselves."

Hamilton was later penalised for the display, though Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur played down the tension. "Everything was fine from a safety standpoint," he said. "We adjusted our pace accordingly.

"It wasn’t about Lewis going crazy on the last lap. He was 30 seconds slower. So, from a safety standpoint, he was on the right side of the fence."

Rookie Isack Hadjar, who earlier fought Alonso on track, suggested the Aston Martin driver was simply in a bad mood when he heard what he had said about their own battle.

"If he didn’t enjoy that fight, he’s very grumpy, and I can’t do anything for him," he smiled.

But the spotlight remains firmly on Ferrari’s deeper performance issues. Charles Leclerc admitted morale is low. "I don’t think there’s anything in the car right now that proves to me we’re going to make a step forward," he said.

"This is the reality of our situation right now. I don’t really know how to turn it around, because we don’t have any new parts or anything like that.

"Red Bull found two steps in the first half of the season and another in Monza, where they made a huge leap forward. Now Mercedes seems to have taken this step too, and we’re the only ones who haven’t found that solution."

Benetton - who led the family’s F1 team between 1988 and 1998 before selling to Renault - told Sky Italia that Ferrari’s problems are symptomatic of a leadership void. "It happens in companies that the desire to move forward stops and growth stops, but there must always be someone who can stand out and make a difference and inspire the team," he said.

"I think that during change, companies must identify leaders capable of making a difference. I don’t have one in mind for Ferrari, but they are important figures who must inspire the team."