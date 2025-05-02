Trump could attend Miami GP once again

Donald Trump may attend this weekend’s grand prix in Miami for the second year running.

Last year, prior to the US president winning the election, he caused a stir with his surprise appearance in the paddock.

Now, amid Trump’s international tariff controversy, Le Journal de Montreal newspaper reports that the 45th and 47th US president is scheduled to fly into Florida on Thursday evening.

Also on his itinerary is a visit to Palm Beach - about an hour’s drive from the F1 circuit - for a senatorial fundraiser with vice president JD Vance.

The Miami street circuit, which winds through Hard Rock Stadium, is also less than 100 kilometres from Trump’s famous resident at Mar-a-Lago.

The newspaper reported: "It will soon be known whether Trump will attend the grand prix, as Secret Service officials would be clearly visible on site."

No public appearances are listed in Trump’s schedule for Friday and Saturday.