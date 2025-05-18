’Time will tell’ if Alonso races in 2027 - boss

Aston Martin is not ruling out that Fernando Alonso will still be racing a green car in Formula 1 in 2027.

While the 43-year-old Spaniard’s current contract ties him to the Silverstone based team beyond 2026, for instance in an ambassadorial or management role, the deal only guarantees him the actual race seat next year.

That means Alonso will definitely get to race an Adrian Newey-designed Aston, but what happens beyond that is currently unclear.

"Time will tell," team boss Andy Cowell said at Imola when asked if Alonso could still be an Aston Martin race driver at the age of 46 and beyond.

"Right now we’re looking forward to 2026. It’s fantastic that both Fernando and Lance (Stroll) have signed until 2026. With the regulation change, we have stability and experience, and we’ll see what happens," he told El Mundo Deportivo.

Cowell was asked if it is Alonso or the team who needs to make the actual contractual decision about 2027.

"I think, as always, it depends on both parties," he coyly answered. "We have a clear goal of creating stronger race cars year after year, and Fernando and any driver always want to be in the best car."

When asked if Alonso will get the opportunity to finally become a triple world champion at the wheel of a green F1 car, Cowell said: "That would be lovely."

Despite its performance problems in recent seasons, the team apparently made an obvious step forward at Imola with a new and major aerodynamic package.

However, Newey is 100 percent focused on the all-new 2026 project. When asked if he is confident it will be a winner from the start, Cowell admitted: "No.

"There isn’t a single team principal up and down this pitlane who can say yes to that. What is clear is that we want to create a multi-race-winning car, and therefore a championship-winning car.

"But none of us can sit here and say yes to that."