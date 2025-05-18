F1’s race rotation scheme should save Imola - Brown

Formula 1’s new idea to annually alternate some European races could save the iconic Imola circuit from the axe.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was actually born near the fabled Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Italy, recently admitted it will be "difficult" for Imola to survive on a bustling calendar that also features Monza.

Imola polesitter and championship leader Oscar Piastri, however, warns Formula 1 to be "careful" in axing some of the best circuits.

"We need to be careful not to lose all the historical tracks that have been here forever because at least 75 percent of them are the favourites for the drivers," said the Australian.

"Here (Imola) is probably going to disappear, Zandvoort is disappearing, Spa is on a rotation. We do need to be careful to keep all these tracks."

Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen agrees, pointing out that with today’s cars that are "too big, too stiff, too heavy," street circuits are "dull".

"On tracks like this, it is a lot of fun," the Dutchman added. "So many fast corners, and the limit is the gravel or the grass. That makes it more exciting and more difficult to nail."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown thinks it is "luxury problem" for Formula 1 to have more countries and circuits vying for a spot on the calendar than it is able to accommodate.

"More than 24 isn’t possible for logistical reasons," he told Bild newspaper. "I would like to see a majority of the races have a fixed spot on the calendar.

"To achieve this, some tracks should rotate, hosting a grand prix only every other year. We’re well positioned in Europe, and the same goes for America. India, Korea, and South Africa come to mind as possible hosts.

"There could also be a second race in China, and I see great growth potential in the Asia-Pacific region."

Alongside Imola, Brown thinks another circuit with potential to be hosted annually is Hockenheim, which would revive the German GP after a conspicuous absence.

"Germany is a huge market," said the American, "with Mercedes and Audi. Perhaps it would be a good idea to hold a grand prix there every two years."

As for Imola, Brown agrees that it would be sad to see the Italian circuit go.

"I love Imola," said the McLaren CEO, "but I also love Monza. If one of them really has to be removed from the calendar, then I’d advocate for the elegant rotation solution here as well. Even if that’s certainly easier said than done."